How pizza delivery drivers are making safe deliveries on night of Super Bowl

HAMPTON, VA. – Marco’s Pizza off Commander Shepard Boulevard are hoping for a safe night with no robberies. Pies are going in and out of the oven and into boxes. Phones have also been ringing off the hook.

One of the managers Bradford Biggers told News 3’s Aleah Hordges sales are at a high record from Super Bowl day last year.

“One of the big rushes starts 30 to 45 minutes before the game and then again at half time,” Biggers said.

However all that business means more cash in driver’s pockets.

There’s been a couple pizza drivers that have been victims to theft on the peninsula in January.

A 75-year-old man was robbed in Newport News on January 29. Another man was shot on Madison Avenue days before on January 25.

Marco’s Pizza asks their employees to not carry more than $15 on them at a time. Biggers said it’s to keep everyone else safe.

“If one driver gets robbed and they have more than $20 on them or more than enough to make change for one order–that put’s everyone at risk,” Biggers mentioned.

Most important the business recommends that drivers remain aware of their surroundings during the delivery.

“Keep an eye out for everybody especially when you’re backing out the driveway,” the manager added.