Driver charged after VDOT contractor killed on I-95

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — A driver is facing charges after a Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) contractor was struck and killed while setting up a work zone on I-95 in Prince George County Saturday morning, according to CBS News 6.

Virginia State Police Sgt. Keeli L. Hill said the crash happened at 11:15 a.m. on southbound I-95 nearly three miles north of Route 602.

Hill said 27-year-old Samantha C. Hughes, of Wilmington, North Carolina, was traveling southbound when she looked down and took her eyes off the road.

That is when 25-year-old Dustin Michael Warden, of Carson, Virginia, was struck while he was out of his vehicle setting up a shoulder closure.

“Despite rescue efforts, Warden succumbed to his injuries at the scene,” Hill said.

Hughes, who was not injured, was charged with reckless driving.

"Our VDOT family is deeply saddened by the loss of a contract worker this morning on Interstate 95 in Prince George," VDOT officials posted on Facebook. "Please keep this worker's family, friends and colleagues in your thoughts during this difficult time. Safety is VDOT's number one priority."

The crash remains under investigation with the assistance of the Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction team.