Deputies in Gloucester County looking for a suspect in a stolen car from a senior citizen

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. – The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 31-year-old female suspect that they believe allegedly stole a Toyota Tercel from a senior citizen, according to officials.

The suspect is Gloucester resident Cathy Marie Chapman, and deputies say that on January 28 she stole the blue 1996 Toyota Tercel, Virginia tag WXM-5654, from the senior citizen victim.

Officials believe that Chapman could be in Newport News.

Chapman has outstanding warrants here in Gloucester for the Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Assault, and Battery as well as multiple unrelated charges in Newport News (2-counts of Abduction and Carjacking, 2-counts of Conspiring to Commit Robbery, 2-counts of Conspiring to Commit Abduction).

Anyone with information on the suspect or vehicle is asked to contact either the GCSO at (804)693-3890 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-Up