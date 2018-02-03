× Pat Robertson expected to make a full recovery after suffering a stroke

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Dr. M G “Pat” Robertson is expected make a full recovery after he suffered an embolic stroke, according to CBN News.

Robertson suffered the stroke on Friday around noon, and after a family member recognized the symptoms, he was rushed to a stroke center in the area.

Medical officials at the stroke center were able to determine the cause for the stroke, as well as the location of the clot.

Robertson is awake and alert. Doctors expect him to make a full recovery.

Robertson is the founder of The Christian Broadcasting Network, a 57-year-old global ministry anchored by its flagship program The 700 Club with the mission to take the Gospel to the nations, according to CBN.