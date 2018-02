NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Fire Department responded to a call for an electrical burning smell inside a house in the 100 block of Turlington Road.

Dispatch received the call at 10:48 a.m. and crews arrived on scene several minutes later, according to officials.

Firefighters found a small fire inside the electrical box and it was under control within 10 minutes.

Power was shut off to the house. There were no reported injuries and the family is displaced currently.