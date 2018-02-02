× Sen. Kaine announces bill to help military spouses find jobs

SUFFOLK, Va. – Sen. Tim Kaine announced he plans to introduce a bill in Congress to help military spouses find jobs.

Kaine says he’s traveled around the state and talked with military spouses who say they face obstacles when trying to find jobs. A big reason is that military members move so frequently.

Kaine made the announcement in Suffolk on Friday afternoon.

The bill is called the Military Spouse Employment Act.

