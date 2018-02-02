Mike Huckabee to host fundraising gala at the Mariners’ Museum

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee will guest host Calvary Classical School‘s 2018 Winter Gala on February 24 at the Mariners’ Museum.

Huckabee is expected to speak on the importance of private education. Guests who purchase premier circle tickets will ensure a spot in a special reception, where they will be able to chat with Huckabee and have a professional photo taken with him.

The Winter Gala is Calvary Classical School’s primary fundraising event, and all are welcome to attend. Ticket prices include the cost of a meal and a built-in, tax-deductible donation to the school.

In addition to Huckabee’s presentation and reception, there will also be a dinner, a silent auction, a diamond giveaway and live music with Huckabee accompanying on the bass guitar.

Click here for a schedule of the evening’s events and ticket purchasing options. You may also call Calvary Classical School at 1-757-262-0062.

The Mariners’ Museum is located at 100 Museum Drive in Newport News across the Christopher Newport University campus.