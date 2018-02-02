How a local group is using arts and humor to help veterans on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA - The Armed Services Arts Partnership (www.asapasap.org) is helping veterans find a way back into their communities through the arts, including writing and art classes and comedy workshops.
