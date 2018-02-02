Helping assault victims through the toughest of times in unique ways on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Every two minutes, someone is sexually assaulted in the United States and 1 in 6 women in America will be a victim of sexual assault. We learn about Fear2Freedom (www.fear2freedom.org), a recently formed organization  now in seven states helping raise awareness of resources and supporting victims in some unique ways.