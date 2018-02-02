HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Every two minutes, someone is sexually assaulted in the United States and 1 in 6 women in America will be a victim of sexual assault. We learn about Fear2Freedom (www.fear2freedom.org), a recently formed organization now in seven states helping raise awareness of resources and supporting victims in some unique ways.
Helping assault victims through the toughest of times in unique ways on Coast Live
