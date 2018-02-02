× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Rain and snow this morning, Sunshine this afternoon

A messy morning… Expect widespread rain with some snow mixing in this morning. Snow accumulation will be limited to a dusting or less. Many locations will not see any accumulation. Showers will move out by midday and sunshine will return for the afternoon. Temperatures will drop from the mid 40s this morning to the mid 30s this afternoon. It will be windy again today with gusts to near 25 mph possible.

Get ready for a cold night. Temperatures will drop into the low 20s and upper teens overnight with mainly clear skies.

Our wild weather ride will continue for the weekend. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies on Saturday but it will be chilly. Highs will only reach the upper 30s. We will warm into the 50s on Sunday but with cloudy skies and rain. We are keeping an eye on Sunday morning when a little snow could mix in. Sunday will primarily be a rain event.

Today: AM Rain/Snow (70%), PM Sunshine, Windy. Temperatures falling into the 30s. Winds: NW 10-20G30

Tonight: Clear Skies, Cold. Lows in the upper teens. Winds: NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy, Chilly. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds: N/S 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

February 2nd

1996 Winter Storm: Heavy snow interior Virginia, Heavy rains & high winds along coast

