Sussex County officials make multiple arrests in homicide of graduate student

SUSSEX CO., Va. – Investigators with the Sussex County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that multiple arrests have been made in the murder of Kenneth Moore, the Mary Washington University graduate student whose body was found in a trash bag in a wooded area off Route 35 on January 12.

Authorities told News 3 that there is no further information as charges are still pending.

While a hunter was tracking a dog, he noticed a trash bag submerged in water near a hunting path leading to a wooded area. He found Moore’s body, which was wrapped in multiple trash bags, inside the bag when he opened it.

Investigators said Moore suffered trauma to the head and neck, which caused him to bleed out.

News 3’s Aleah Hordges spoke exclusively to the 36-year-old’s mother, Patti Bass, during the investigation.

“Why they had to kill him I don’t know. Why did they have to kill him like that I don’t know,” Bass tearfully told Hordges.

Authorities said no missing alert was issued for Moore.

The case continues to be investigated as a homicide.

Related:

Sussex County Sheriff’s Office investigating after hunter finds body in trash bag in woods