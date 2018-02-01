Student arrested in destruction of pro-life display at William & Mary

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – A student has been charged with obstruction of property after a pro-life display made by the student group Advocates for Life was destroyed.

Daniel Sheaffer was charged on Monday, January 29.

The display consisted of signs and 3,000 popsicle sticks. Each stick represents what the group said are 20,000 unborn lives. The math comes out to 60 million, which the group said are the number of unborn lives since the Roe v. Wade decision. But the display was destroyed within hours.

The group spent hours Sunday night setting up the display to mark the 45th anniversary of Roe v. Wade on Jan. 22.

In addition to the 3,000 popsicle sticks, the group made signs. One said “love them both,” but campus police told the group the display was destroyed just a few hours later.