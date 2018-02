NORFOLK, Va. – Firefighters with Norfolk Fire-Rescue are on the scene of a fire in the 30 block of Granby Street.

According to authorities, there was a small fire in a cafe’s ventilation system. The cause of the fire is attributed to a malfunctioning fan.

The fire was confined to a ventilation duct and did not spread. Smoke did spread in the first floor area of the cafe.

The fire has been declared under control and crews are ventilating the cafe.

