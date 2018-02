Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSBURG, Va - When the Body Sculpting Open starts on February 10th in Williamsburg, Cassiopeia Thompson and

Tiffany Chatman will be there to put it on all on the line. The two woman have worked hard, with some help from their families and trainers. We learn about their motivations and what it takes to take the stage as body builders.

For more information on the February 10th Body Sculpting Open, visit OCBonline.com.



