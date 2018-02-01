Watch: Trump speaks at GOP retreat in West Virginia after train crash with Congress members on board

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. – President Donald Trump will deliver remarks to the 2018 House and Senate Republican Member Conference Thursday.

The president is scheduled to speak at the event at 12:45 p.m.

On Wednesday, a train carrying members of Congress to the retreat hit a truck Wednesday, leaving one person dead.

Multiple sources said that all members of Congress on the train and their families were OK, with the exception of a few minor injuries. White House press secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed in a statement that there was at least one fatality from the collision, though it was unclear who that was.

“The President has been fully briefed on the situation in Virginia and is receiving regular updates,” Sanders said in her statement. “There is one confirmed fatality and one serious injury. There are no serious injuries among members of Congress or their staff.”

An aide confirmed House Speaker Paul Ryan was on the train and is fine.