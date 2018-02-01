× First Warning Forecast: Some of us could see a wintry mix Friday morning

After a mild day, we are tracking much colder temperatures to end the work week. A cold front will move across the area tonight, into Friday. Rain will start to spread from west to east. Most will stay as rain, but we could see some snow mixing in especially in the morning. Temperatures will drop into the low 40s. Give yourself some extra time Friday morning, because we’re looking at a messy commute. Temperatures will fall as colder air moves in behind the cold front. It will be on the breezy side with winds out of the northwest at 15-25 mph. The entire day won’t be a washout though. Skies will clear throughout the day and all the rain should be out of here by lunchtime.

A dry, but very cold day on tap for Saturday. Highs in the upper 30s under partly cloudy skies. It will be a 50/50 weekend, which means we’ll see some rain on Sunday. We are tracking an area of low pressure that will bring us a mix of rain and snow Sunday into Monday. Temperatures will be much milder on Sunday and Monday with highs in the lower 50s.

Drier and cooler on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 40s. Much warmer on Wednesday, with highs in the lower 60s, with afternoon rain chances.

