Crews respond to early morning Chesapeake fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Two people escaped a fire that damaged their home in the Fentress section of Chesapeake.

Firefighters were called to the fire in the 1400 block of Whittamore Road around 2:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they found the crawl space of the one-story, single family home on fire.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the crawl space, preventing it from spreading throughout the home.

The fire was brought under control just before 3 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

There were no injuries. The two residents will be displaced and have made lodging arrangements.