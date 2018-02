NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Officers responded to a bank robbery Thursday afternoon.

The robbery was at the Bayport Credit Union in the 3700 block of Huntington Ave.

Police dispatchers got a call about the incident around 2 p.m.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

Police said Deputy Blythe and K9 Cooper helped at the scene of the robbery.

