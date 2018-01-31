× Super Week: Best TV settings for the Big Game

You want the best picture possible when you sit down to watch the big game this weekend.

Consumer Reports has a few tips to make sure your screen is picture perfect.

The first, don’t use your TV’s ‘sports mode’ setting.

“It tends to artificially boost contrast. brightness and colors,” says Jim Wilcox, the Consumer Reports Electronics Editor. “Instead we suggest using either the movie or cinema mode, which will give you the most natural looking picture.”

Also try to avoid the ‘dynamic’ or ‘vivid’ presets.

You also want to turn off noise reduction and motion smoothing. Noise reduction can reduce detail and fine texture in your picture.

“Motion smoothing can cause film to look like video,” says Wilcox. “Sometimes its called the soap opera effect where film starts to look like a daytime TV program.”

If you want to adjust further, Consumer Reports says take it easy with the sharpness and keep it near zero. Turning it up too much can make the picture detail look less natural. Same goes for the color.

“Typically you should choose the low or warm setting so that whites don’t look too blue,” says Wilcox.