Skull found in Perquimans County, sheriff says

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. – A skull was found near the water line of the Albemarle Sound Saturday around noon, according to Perquimans County Sheriff Shelby White.

The skull was found by a resident in the area.

The sheriff said the medical examiner picked the skull up on Tuesday and will perform DNA testing to determine if the skull is human. The Medical Examiner said depending on the condition of the skull, it could take at least a couple of weeks get more details about the skull.

Download the News 3 app for updates.