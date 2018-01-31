Norfolk Sheriff’s Office lowers hiring age to 18-years-old

NORFOLK, Va. – As law enforcement agencies struggle to recruit nationwide, the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office is lowering their hiring age to 18 years-old.

In the past, deputies had to be at least 21-years-old.

Sheriffs and police chiefs are trying to find new ways top attract qualified candidates with a passion for public service.

“The Norfolk Sheriff’s Office is a values-driven team committed to public safety, public service, and public trust,” Sheriff Joe Baron said. “We are recruiting young adults who share those same values, and are interested in beginning a long, fulling career in law enforcement.”

The Norfolk Sheriff’s Office has a thorough hiring process to make sure candidates are fit for careers in law enforcement. They do background and reference checks, a polygraph exam, drug tests, medical exams and fitness assessments.

New recruits are also assessed and monitored as they go through a three-month academy process.

Candidates must have a high school diploma or GED and a valid Virginia or North Carolina driver’s license. The starting salary for a deputy is $33,637, plus benefits. Interested candidates can apply online at Norfolk-Sheriff.com.