Man found dead inside Norfolk home; Police investigating as homicide

NORFOLK, Va. – Officers with the Norfolk Police Department are investigating the homicide of a man in the 1500 block of W. Little Creek Road Wednesday night.

Dispatchers received the call for an unresponsive man inside a home around 7:30 p.m. When authorities arrived at the scene, they found a 45-year-old man dead inside the home.

Detectives have classified this incident as an active homicide investigation. The man’s identity will not be released until his family has been notified.

There is no further information.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

