My furry Valentine: N.C. Aquarium to host Proper Pet Awareness Day

MANTEO, N.C. – Now that it’s February, love is sure to be in the air – or hair, if you’re looking for a new furry friend to adopt.

The N.C. Aquarium on Roanoke Island, along with the Outer Banks SPCA, will host Proper Pet Awareness Day on Saturday, February 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event will allow guests to meet and visit with adoptable dogs from the SPCA and learn about animals that should be left to live in their natural environments, including various species of snakes, turtles and frogs.

“We want to show people that if they’re looking for a pet, it’s best to let wild animals remain in their natural habitats,” said Aquarium Educator Beth Harkness.” Instead, look into adopting one of the many amazing animals from your local shelter.”

Proper Pet Awareness Day is included with regular aquarium admission.

The N.C. Aquarium is located at 374 Airport Road in Manteo, North Carolina. It is open form 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day except Thanksgiving and Christmas.

