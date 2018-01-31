Fans in Minnesota experience how a Super Bowl football is made

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Have you ever wondered how a professional football is made? At the NFL’s Super Bowl Experience driven by Genesis in downtown Minneapolis, fans can see the entire process of how an official NFL football is created.

“It’s literally the one moment of the year we look forward to the most,” Wilson’s Director of Communications Kristina Lohman explained. Not only has every point scored in the NFL been with a Wilson Football, but every Wilson NFL game ball has been handcrafted in Ada, Ohio by skilled craftsmen and women for decades. During Super Bowl week, they show fans how the process is done.