Cavities in baby teeth can cause other serious issues on Coast Live

Posted 1:10 pm, January 31, 2018, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Untreated cavities in baby teeth can spread and cause decay in other teeth – including permanent teeth. We talk with Dr. James Nickman, President of the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, about why so called "baby teeth" are a big deal when it comes to dental health for kids.