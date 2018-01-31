HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Untreated cavities in baby teeth can spread and cause decay in other teeth – including permanent teeth. We talk with Dr. James Nickman, President of the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, about why so called "baby teeth" are a big deal when it comes to dental health for kids.
Cavities in baby teeth can cause other serious issues on Coast Live
-
Whistleblower claims Virginia pediatric dental office did not properly sanitize equipment, water lines
-
DIY Danger: Orthodontists warn of kids trying to brace themselves at home
-
Baby survives after being born with heart outside her body
-
How your teeth could be making you sick and the worst Halloween candy for your chompers on Coast Live
-
10 mistakes parents make with newborns — and how to avoid them
-
-
Neurofeedback: what it helps and what it’s like on Coast Live
-
How parents set their kids bedtimes around the world
-
Born before 22 weeks, ‘most premature’ baby is now thriving
-
An alternative to CPAP to help sleep apnea and snoring problems on Coast Live
-
How to remedy a cough depends on what’s causing it
-
-
We do a gut check to get our body back on track from holiday overindulgence on Coast Live
-
Children who are spanked more likely to become violent toward future partners, study says
-
Dr. V has some advice for not getting sick this Winter on Coast Live