Virginia Beach Summer Youth Employment Program seeking applicants for 2018

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Do you want to get a jump start in the workforce and earn extra money for the summer?
Virginia Beach’s Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP) is seeking applicants for summer 2018. The program will provide jobs and workplace readiness skills to young people and help them set career goals and learn more about their community.
The program is open to Virginia Beach residents ages 16-21 and runs June 18-August 10, 2018. Participants will earn at least $7.65 an hour for varied hours, depending on the participant’s placement, for eight weeks.
The eight-week work program includes a four-day orientation training, which takes place from June 18-21.
In order to be eligible for the program, participants must:
- Be at least 16 years old and no older than 21 years old by June 11
- Live in Virginia Beach
- Adhere to all program policies and procedures
- Commit to the entire eight-week work program and the four-day orientation training session
- Complete the screening procedure
The screening procedures include:
- Completion of the online application, including the essay
- Completing a scheduled interview if selected for the program
- Providing all required documents: Resume, two reference letters from non-family members and a copy of the most current report card or college transcript
- Presentation of a valid photo ID (state-issues or school ID) and certified Social Security Card
- Completion of career and personality assessment
- Attendance of four-day orientation training session
Participants have been placed in a variety of city agencies such as Parks & Recreation, Public Health, Virginia Beach City Public Schools and a plethora of private companies including STIHL, Inc.; NEX; and Forbes Candies.
The next open house for the program will be held on February 27 from 4-7 p.m. at Williams Farm. There will be another open house session on March 2 from 4-7 p.m. at Kempsville.