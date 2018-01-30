Virginia Beach Summer Youth Employment Program seeking applicants for 2018

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Do you want to get a jump start in the workforce and earn extra money for the summer?

Virginia Beach’s Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP) is seeking applicants for summer 2018. The program will provide jobs and workplace readiness skills to young people and help them set career goals and learn more about their community.

The program is open to Virginia Beach residents ages 16-21 and runs June 18-August 10, 2018. Participants will earn at least $7.65 an hour for varied hours, depending on the participant’s placement, for eight weeks.

The eight-week work program includes a four-day orientation training, which takes place from June 18-21.

In order to be eligible for the program, participants must:

Be at least 16 years old and no older than 21 years old by June 11

Live in Virginia Beach

Adhere to all program policies and procedures

Commit to the entire eight-week work program and the four-day orientation training session

Complete the screening procedure

The screening procedures include:

Completion of the online application, including the essay

Completing a scheduled interview if selected for the program

Providing all required documents: Resume, two reference letters from non-family members and a copy of the most current report card or college transcript

Presentation of a valid photo ID (state-issues or school ID) and certified Social Security Card

Completion of career and personality assessment

Attendance of four-day orientation training session

Participants have been placed in a variety of city agencies such as Parks & Recreation, Public Health, Virginia Beach City Public Schools and a plethora of private companies including STIHL, Inc.; NEX; and Forbes Candies.

The next open house for the program will be held on February 27 from 4-7 p.m. at Williams Farm. There will be another open house session on March 2 from 4-7 p.m. at Kempsville.

Click here to apply and to learn more.