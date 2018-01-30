U.S. Navy to start officials Navy SEAL podcast

SAN DIEGO, Ca. – If you looking to become, or simply wanting to follow the efforts of one of America’s most elite military groups, then the officials Navy SEAL podcast may be something you want to tune in to.

The podcast has not been released yet, but the official US Navy SEAL Twitter account sent out a tweet saying that,” “The Only Easy Day Was Yesterday,” is coming soon to sealswcc.com! Recorded here at Naval Special Warfare Center, home of Navy SEAL & SWCC training, featuring real Navy SEALs, SWCC and staff experts.”

The Naval Special Warfare Center is in San Diego, California.

The website that this podcast will air-on, is a site that helps people interested in joining the Navy SEAL’s and SWCC, learn training and techniques that can help them succeed.