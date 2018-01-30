× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Snow, sun, and strong winds

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Snow showers and strong winds… Scattered rain/snow showers will build in from west to east this morning. Most areas will see snow showers morning to midday with rain mixing in closer to the Outer Banks. Showers will move out early this afternoon then clearing skies. Snow totals will be limited to less than 1”. Most areas will see a dusting or no accumulation. Highs will sneak into the 40s this afternoon, below normal for this time of year. Winds will gradually ramp up through the day and we could see gusts to near 35 mph.

Expect mainly clear skies tonight with lows falling into the mid 20s. It will still be windy tonight with gusts to near 30 mph. Wind chill values will fall into the teens overnight.

We will see mostly sunny skies on Wednesday with highs in the low 40s and light winds. We will warm to near 60 on Thursday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. We are tracking another chance for rain on Friday that could finish with snow Friday night.

Today: AM Rain/Snow Showers (40%), PM Clearing, Windy. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: NW 10-25G35

Tonight: A Few Clouds, Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. Winds: NW 10-20G30

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: NW/SW 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 30th

1966 Winter Storm – Blizzard 15″ snow Richmond, 9″ snow Norfolk over 2 day period

2010 Winter Storm – 7” to 15” of Snow from Richmond southeast to Tidewater. 4” Northern Outer Banks.

