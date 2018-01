BLOXOM, Va. – A 61-year-old man died in a fire in the 25000 block of Wayne Drive, according to Virginia State Police.

It happened on January 29 around 8:43 p.m.

The fire involved damage to a residential trailer that was severely damaged and resulted in Donald Wayne Taylor’s death.

Taylor was the only person inside the trailer at the time of the fire. According to police, smoke inhalation was the cause of his death.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.