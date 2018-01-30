× First Warning Forecast: Sunshine & Wind Replace Snow

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

There is still some snow leftover this afternoon in a few spots. Snow will continue to move out through the day with sunshine and wind replacing it. Snow totals will be limited to a dusting or no accumulation. Highs will sneak into the 40s this afternoon, with sunny skies. Winds will gradually ramp up through the day and we could see gusts to near 35 mph.

Expect mainly clear skies tonight with lows falling into the mid 20s. It will still be windy tonight with gusts to near 30 mph. Wind chill values will fall into the teens overnight. We will most likely not see an issue with refreeze due to the sunshine and wind.

We will see mostly sunny skies on Wednesday with highs in the low 40s and light winds. We will warm to near 60 on Thursday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. We are tracking another chance for rain on Friday that could finish with snow Friday night.

The next best chance at some snow mixing in will be Sunday night into your Monday morning commute.

Today: AM Rain/Snow Showers (40%), PM Clearing, Windy. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: NW 10-25G35

Tonight: A Few Clouds, Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. Winds: NW 10-20G30

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: NW/SW 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 30th

1966 Winter Storm – Blizzard 15″ snow Richmond, 9″ snow Norfolk over 2 day period

2010 Winter Storm – 7” to 15” of Snow from Richmond southeast to Tidewater. 4” Northern Outer Banks.

