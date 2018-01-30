Country star Kane Brown on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Kane Brown is a country music singer and songwriter who is currently at #1 on the Billboard Country Music chart with his self-titled debut album. Kane talks about music, the causes he cares about and why it’s important to volunteer all year long.
