Army redesigns uniform website to be more user friendly to Soldiers

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Hampton Roads is certainly a Navy dominated area, but with a variety of military services and bases located in Virginia, knowing what’s in and what’s out when it comes to uniform regulations, may interest you or a service member you know.

If so, then you might enjoy the new interactive web site that the U.S. Army has rolled out for not only its Soldiers and for the public as well.

The web site is a tool that Army officials are hoping will inform, guide and explain, to its soldiers, the rules and regulations that it holds for combat, service and physical training (PT) uniforms.

“Our uniform represents all Americans who have served in our great Army since 1775 and those serving around the world today,” he said. “It represents our commitment to this Nation and to the American people to protect and defend our Constitution and its ideals. And, it is a symbol of the discipline, values, and heritage of the US Army.”

After the Army announced the combat uniform change for its Soldiers in 2015, from Universal Camouflage Pattern to the Operational Camouflage Pattern, it also set a mandatory date for possession of the OCP design at October 1, 2018.

This means that the interactive site will allow Soldiers get familiar with changes that may occur from standards from the old uniform to the new.

The new OCP pattern design includes several functional changes.

It removes several hook and loop closures, replacing them with button and zipper closures to enable quicker access to pockets. While internal knee pads were removed, double reinforcement of the fabric still occurs at the knee and elbow. And extra pen pockets were removed, while upper sleeve pocket length was increased to allow for greater utility.

“When I put on the uniform, I’m reminded of my commitment to selfless service for the American public, my duty to defend this country from all enemies foreign and domestic, and my unwavering loyalty to the U.S. Constitution,” said 1st Lt. EMily O’Neil, public affairs officer with the 197th Field Artillery Brigade, New Hampshire Army National Guard, when describing how she feels about the uniform she proudly wears.

Soldiers will be able to buy the new uniform that the U.S. Army has rolled out with their yearly clothing stipend.

The uniforms can be bought at local Army and Air Force Exchange Services, according to the U.S. Army.

The release by the U.S. Army noted that cold weather gear and clothing have regulations as well.