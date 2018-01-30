NORFOLK, Va - High school junior and senior girls are invited to the greatest deal in prom dresses thanks to the Fairy Godmothers of Virginia. The 11th sale will be at the Norfolk State University Student Center Friday, February 16th from 3pm – 7pm, and Saturday and Sunday, February 17th & 18th from 12pm – 7pm. Visit www.fairygodmothersofva.com for more details.
A preview of the 11th Fairy Godmothers $10 Prom Dress Sale on Coast Live
-
Local military daughters get free prom dresses thanks to USO’s Operation: That’s My Dress
-
See your favorite Disney characters come to life at Norfolk’s Chrysler Hall
-
USO of Hampton Roads giving away free prom dresses for military daughters
-
Hall of Famer Frank Beamer to present General Douglas MacArthur Award at 73rd Norfolk Sports Clubs Jamboree
-
Norfolk native Matt Coleman comes home as VCU hosts Texas Tuesday
-
-
Norfolk brewery to host ‘Stranger Things’ themed party
-
Norcom High School’s Allen Boykins among five players to sign with Norfolk State football
-
College application fees waived for some high school seniors during Virginia College Application Week
-
We sat down with Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy from VA Stage Company’s Pride & Prejudice on Coast Live
-
VDOT to hold meeting Wednesday on I-64 Express Lanes
-
-
A talk with the Santaland Diaries elf about the funny new late-night holiday show on Coast Live
-
Maury High School students earn big scholarship cash, perfect ACT score
-
The Virginia Symphony previews some holiday traditions on Coast Live