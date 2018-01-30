A preview of the 11th Fairy Godmothers $10 Prom Dress Sale on Coast Live



NORFOLK, Va - High school junior and senior girls are invited to the greatest deal in prom dresses thanks to the Fairy Godmothers of Virginia.   The 11th sale will be at the Norfolk State University Student Center Friday, February 16th from 3pm – 7pm, and Saturday and Sunday, February 17th & 18th from 12pm – 7pm. Visit www.fairygodmothersofva.com  for more details.