74-year-old man one of two pizza delivery drivers robbed within days

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Another person was attacked while delivering pizza in Newport News, according to police. This is the second attack on a delivery driver in the last few days.

The victim is a 74-year-old man who was working for the Chanello’s Pizza located on the 3800 block of Kecoughtan Road in Hampton.

The robbery happened on the 700 block of 31st Street in Newport News. The order came in at around 6:30 p.m. Monday.

When the delivery driver got out to 31st Street to drop off the order, an unknown black male wearing dark clothing brandished a firearm towards his face and took the food.

Police say the robber demanded money and the victim also handed over cash.

Authorities say after the offender took the money, he demanded the victim to get back into his vehicle and leave the area.

There were no reported injuries.

Back on January 25, a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver was shot on the 5600 block of Madison Avenue. Police said the victim is a 29-year-old Newport News man. He was shot in the back and the chest after trying to drop off a delivery.

On Tuesday, police said the victim is now is in stable condition and expected to recover.

Authorities said Domino’s is offering a $2,500 dollar reward for tips that lead to the arrest of the person responsible for shooting their delivery driver.

Police say the reward is separate from Crime Line and callers can’t remain anonymous.

The shooter is described as black male, wearing a dark do-rag on his head, black jacket, and has a tattoo on the right side of his face.

People can remain anonymous if they call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP and also receive a reward.

Both cases remain ongoing investigations.