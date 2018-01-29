HAMPTON ROADS, Va - We talk with the Emily Weddings & Events (emilyweddings.com) team about trends for Spring weddings and why it helps to have a wedding planner.
Wedding planner pros on what’s hot and how to work with a planner on Coast Live
-
Here’s what Americans are spending on weddings
-
How much does a royal wedding cost?
-
A mini-bridal show live on Coast Live
-
‘Undercover Boss’ CEO has yet to pay for wedding he promised on the show
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to marry in May
-
-
18 things to look forward to in 2018
-
Father’s dying wish to walk daughters down the aisle comes true
-
18 things to look forward to in 2018
-
Couple expecting baby one year after getting married in mother of the bride’s hospital room
-
How about a food baby to go with your real one? Domino’s launches baby registry for “pizza-loving” parents
-
-
How to give the truly unique gift of flying indoors on Coast Live
-
Help plan your wedding at the Uniquely Yours bridal showcase in Norfolk
-
Woman battling cancer gets married hours before passing away