Sen. Kaine invites military spouse from Portsmouth to State of the Union

WASHINGTON – Senator Tim Kaine announced Monday that he’s bringing Portsmouth native, military spouse and entrepreneur Lakesha Cole with him to the Presidential State of the Union address.

President Donald Trump will deliver his first State of the Union address from the Capitol on Tuesday, an annual presidential tradition.

“I’m thrilled Mrs. Cole will join me as my guest in Washington Tuesday,” said Kaine. “After five transfers herself, Lakesha knows first-hand how much military spouses sacrifice in service to our country, and the toll that can take on a spouse’s career and their family. She has gone above and beyond the call of duty, and is not only thriving as a successful small business owner, but also mentors other military spouses and aspiring entrepreneurs.”

Lakesha Cole was named the 2014 Military Spouse of the Year by Armed Forces Insurance and serves as an Advisory Board Member for the Military Family Advisory Network.

“I am honored to attend the State of the Union Address with Senator Kaine,” said Lakesha Cole. “I appreciate Senator Kaine’s efforts to draw attention to military spouse unemployment and create policies that support military families. Dealing with the every-day stress of being in a military family is hard enough, but being an unemployed military spouse makes matters worse. I am thankful to have the opportunity to help Senator Kaine shine light onto this important issue.”