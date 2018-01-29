See who won at the Grammy Awards

Below is a list of winners at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards:

Record of the year

“Redbone” – Childish Gambino

“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

“The Story of O.J.” — Jay-Z

“HUMBLE.” – Kendrick Lamar

“24K Magic” – Bruno Mars *WINNER

Album of the year

“Awaken, My Love!” – Childish Gambino

“4:44” – Jay-Z

“DAMN.” – Kendrick Lamar

“Melodrama” – Lorde

“24K Magic” – Bruno Mars *WINNER

Song of the year

“Despacito”

“4:44”

“Issues”

“1-800-273-8255”

“That’s What I Like” *WINNER

Best new artist

Alessia Cara *WINNER

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

Best pop solo performance

“Love So Soft” – Kelly Clarkson

“Praying” – Kesha

“Million Reasons” – Lady Gaga

“What About Us” – Pink

“Shape Of You” – Ed Sheeran *WINNER

Best pop duo/group performance

“Something Just Like This” – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

“Thunder” – Imagine Dragons

“Feel It Still” – Portugal. The Man *WINNER

“Stay” – Zedd & Alessia Cara

Best rock performance

“You Want It Darker” – Leonard Cohen *WINNER

“The Promise” – Chris Cornell

“Run” – Foo Fighters

“No Good” – Kaleo

“Go To War” – Nothing More

Best rock album

“Emperor Of Sand” – Mastodon

“Hardwired…To Self-Destruct ” – Metallica

“The Stories We Tell Ourselves” – Nothing More

“Villains” – Queens Of The Stone Age

“A Deeper Understanding” – The War On Drugs *WINNER

Best rap performance

“Bounce Back” – Big Sean

“Bodak Yellow” – Cardi B

“4:44” – Jay-Z

“HUMBLE.” – Kendrick Lamar *WINNER

“Bad And Boujee” – Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert

Best rap album

“4:44” – Jay-Z

“DAMN.” – Kendrick Lamar *WINNER

“Culture” – Migos

“Laila’s Wisdom” – Rapsody

“Flower Boy ” – Tyler, The Creator

Best country song

“Better Man”

“Body Like A Back Road”

“Broken Halos” *WINNER

“Drinkin’ Problem”

“Tin Man”

Best country album

“Cosmic Hallelujah” – Kenny Chesney

“Heart Break” – Lady Antebellum

“The Breaker” – Little Big Town

“Life Changes” – Thomas Rhett

“From A Room: Volume 1” – Chris Stapleton *WINNER

Best rap/sung performance

“PRBLMS” — 6LACK

“Crew” — Goldlink Featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy

“Family Feud” — Jay-Z Featuring Beyoncé

“Loyalty” — Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rihanna *WINNER

“Love Galore” — SZA Featuring Travis Scott

Best comedy album

“The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas” — Dave Chappelle *WINNER

“Cinco” — Jim Gaffigan

“Jerry Before Seinfeld”— Jerry Seinfeld

“A Speck Of Dust”— Sarah Silverman

“What Now?” — Kevin Hart