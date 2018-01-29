Gloucester County fugitive with paw tattoo on neck caught by K-9 unit

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. – A fugitive, with what appears to be a possible dog paw tattoo on his neck, was caught by a Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit on January 23.

Patrol K-9 Rexi and his handler, Master Deputy Lutz, caught Micheal Smith, who is wanted as a suspect for charges of Grand Larceny, Assault and Battery (Domestic), Violation of Protective Order, damaged property and failure to appear in court, according to GCSO officials.

Deputies were called to the 7900 block of Ark Rd., where the 23-year-old Smith was believed to be.

When deputies arrived, Smith fled the residence that he was at and headed into the woods at the back of the property.

After deputies set a perimeter, it took ten minutes for the German Shepard K-9, Rexi, and Master Deputy Lutz to find Smith. Officials say that Smith was trying to hide from deputies.

After being found, Smith was taken in without further incident.