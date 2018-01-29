Applying for a passport is getting a little easier at some Post Offices

If you have ever been through the process to get a passport or know someone who has, you have probably heard that it is not very easy.

But, if you plan to travel internationally this year the process is getting a little easier.

The U.S. Postal Service has launched the USPS Retail Customer Appointment Scheduler tool (RCAS).

Of 4,800 Post Offices around the country that offer passport acceptance services 3,100 of them take appointments over the phone. Now those offices that take appointments will also offer the RCAS tool, making scheduling a slot to apply for a passport easier.

For the appointment, travelers need to bring with them the following items: