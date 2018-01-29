A local expert on “diets in disguise” and avoiding eating disorders on Coast Live

Posted 5:03 pm, January 29, 2018, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - January is definitely diet-time. But some estimates say up to 95% of all diets fail and can actually lead to more weight gain and contribute to eating disorders. We talk with Dr. Colleen Reichman (www.colleenreichmann.com), a local licensed clinical psychologist, about diet dangers.