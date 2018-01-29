HAMPTON ROADS, Va - January is definitely diet-time. But some estimates say up to 95% of all diets fail and can actually lead to more weight gain and contribute to eating disorders. We talk with Dr. Colleen Reichman (www.colleenreichmann.com), a local licensed clinical psychologist, about diet dangers.
A local expert on “diets in disguise” and avoiding eating disorders on Coast Live
-
Will your diet start Monday? Try the ‘non-diet diet’
-
Sugar and cancer: Is there a link?
-
Morning Rounds: Diabetes detection
-
Tasty ideas for those trying the Daniel Diet on Coast Live
-
Here’s why you might not be losing weight
-
-
Deadly sugar addiction – why carbs, not fats, are the problem
-
Morning Rounds: Winning tips for weight loss success
-
Couple drops more than 250 pounds, inspiring others to keep going
-
Big changes coming to Diet Coke as Coca-Cola targets Millennials
-
How an overweight shelter dog saved a man’s life
-
-
‘Detox’ from overly processed foods: Why and how to cut back
-
President Trump’s favorite fast-food meal is a diet-buster
-
Morning Rounds: Food to fight dementia