NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are investigating after a 15-year-old was shot in the leg.

It happened in the 3300 block of Marshall Avenue on Monday around 6:43 a.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, the victim was standing at the bus stop when someone in an SUV began shooting at him.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.