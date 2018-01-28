Super Bowl cold call: How cold is cold for the locals in Minneapolis?

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – When News 3 Sports Director Adam Winker and photojournalist Dax Gray arrived in Minneapolis Sunday for coverage of Super Bowl LII, the temperature was 20 degrees, with a wind chill of nine and snow flurries in the air.

So Wink wanted to know: Is that cold…for the locals?

After doing some “cold calling”, we learned the locals don’t think it’s cold until the temperature falls to 15 or 20…BELOW ZERO.

“We’re Minnesotans – we’re Norwegian,” explained one fan at Super Bowl LIVE in Downtown Minneapolis. “We’re fine, it’s not cold at all.”

“This is beautiful,” added another local resident wearing a Minnesota Vikings jersey. “I just came off the lake from ice fishing, just for this.”

Ice fishing? Ice fishing! But it’s not cold, right?