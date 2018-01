PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man injured in the 1500 block of Des Moines Ave. Sunday afternoon.

Dispatchers received the call at 3:38 p.m.

Authorities say the man was taken to a local hospital by a private vehicle and that his injuries appeared to be non-life threatening.

There is no further information.

