First Warning Forecast: Rain and fog overnight, more rain to start the work week

Rain will continue overnight along with areas of dense fog. A cold front continues to move across the area, which will usher in some colder air. Temperatures will drop into the 40s overnight, so expect all precipitation to stay as rain.

Temperatures will top out in the 40s to start the work week. Colder air will move in throughout the day, so expect us to reach our high temperature early in the day. Rain will continue throughout the day. An area of low pressure will move up the coast keeping rain likely for coastal areas into the afternoon and evening. We’ll get a short break from the rain before another wave of precipitation moves through Monday night into Tuesday.

Temperatures will drop overnight, so we could see some snow mix in with the rain. The ground will still be a bit warm and wet thanks to the rain, so little to no accumulation is expected. Temperatures will be much colder with highs which will struggle to get out of the 30s. Conditions will clear out later in the day on Tuesday as high pressure builds in. Temperatures will drop into the mid 20s overnight.

Sunshine will return on Wednesday with highs near 40. Partly cloudy on Thursday with highs in the mid 50s.

Another frontal system will move in for Friday. We could see some snow mixing in with rain late.

