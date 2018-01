SAN FRANCISCO, Ca. – People gathered for a Walk for Life rally in San Francisco on Saturday.

The event started around 12:30 at the Civic Center Plaza in San Francisco.

According to the events website, the goal of the Walk for Life rally is to, vocally and visually, give a message that people of the West Coast stand for life. The event intends to reach out to women harmed by abortion and to inform society of the damage done to women by abortion.