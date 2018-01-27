Video shows suspect body slam Family Dollar clerk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Detectives released video of a suspect brazenly attacking a clerk at a Family store in Richmond earlier this month.

Officers were called to the the Family Dollar in the 1200 block of North 25th Street just after 5:40 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 8 for an assault and robbery report, according to WTVR.

Police said the suspect in the video, who is seen wearing a blue coat, tried to walk out of the store with a bag of cigarettes he had not paid for.

When an employee grabbed the suspect as he tried to leave, he and she tussle back and forth before the suspect eventually body slams the woman to the ground.

Video captures other people in store witness the altercation and appearing not to help the woman.

The video then shows the suspect walk back to the door, pick up the cigarettes before walking away.

Police said the man fled on foot in an unknown direction.

If you have seen this man, call First Precinct Detective J. Hewitt at 804-646-0576 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or online at http://www.7801000.com.