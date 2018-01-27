Two students arrested for bringing weapon to Virginia Beach school

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two students have been arrested Friday for having a weapon on Independence Middle School’s property.

A message from Principal Carey Manugo was sent to student’s families Friday night:

“Good afternoon, parents. This is Carey Manugo, principal of Independence Middle School. I am calling you today with an important message about school safety. I need to make you aware that two of our students have been arrested for having a weapon on school property and face criminal charges as well as disciplinary action here at the school. Please use this as an opportunity to talk with your children tonight about the role they play in keeping our school safe. Specifically, if they ever see something suspicious, please encourage them to find an administrator or staff member immediately and report their concerns. In short, if they see something, say something. Thank you for your help and understanding, and, as always, for your continued support of Independence Middle School.”

Virginia Beach Public Schools office officials say that appropriate disciplinary action has also been taken at the school level.

Virginia Beach Police have not specified as to what type of weapon was brought to the school or charges the students may face.

Stay with WTKR News 3 as more details become available.