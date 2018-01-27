The Locker Room Show | January 26

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room Show, Wink and Mitch continue to hype next Sunday's Super Bowl LII - a game News 3 will be covering live from Minneapolis.

Defensive end Chris Long of the Philadelphia Eagles.
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Former UVA football standout Chris Long, a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, is back in the Super Bowl for the second straight year after winning last year's Super Bowl LI with the Patriots, his opponent this year.

Plus, Richmond's arena football team signs controversial former NFL Pro Bowler Greg Hardy.

Grayson Allen of Duke vs Virginia. (Photo by Chet Strange/Getty Images)

Also, Mitch tees-up a marquee matchup in ACC men's basketball. Saturday, No. 2 Virginia travels to No. 4 Duke in a game to be broadcast live on News 3.