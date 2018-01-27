The Locker Room Show | January 26

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room Show, Wink and Mitch continue to hype next Sunday's Super Bowl LII - a game News 3 will be covering live from Minneapolis.

Former UVA football standout Chris Long, a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, is back in the Super Bowl for the second straight year after winning last year's Super Bowl LI with the Patriots, his opponent this year.

Plus, Richmond's arena football team signs controversial former NFL Pro Bowler Greg Hardy.

Also, Mitch tees-up a marquee matchup in ACC men's basketball. Saturday, No. 2 Virginia travels to No. 4 Duke in a game to be broadcast live on News 3.