Suffolk Firefighters respond to commercial fire

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a commercial fire in the 800 block of North Main Street at the Wash House Launderette Saturday night, just after 10 p.m.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief William Kessinger says the first unit arrived on the scene at 10:10 p.m., and found heavy smoke inside the facility.

All who were inside the business had evacuated.

The fire was marked under control at 10:26 p.m. and was contained to a dryer unit which reportedly malfunctioned.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire.