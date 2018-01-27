Police in Poquoson searching for missing 65-year-old woman

POQUOSON, Va. – The Poquoson Police Department is looking for a 65-year-old woman who has not been seen since 10 p.m. on January 25.

Kathleen Diggs is the woman who has gone missing, and is described as a white female that is 5′ 2” and 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say that she was last seen wearing black pants, black tennis shoes, with an unknown top.

The Poquoson Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating the Diggs. Anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of Diggs, is asked to call the Poquoson Police Department at (757) 868-3501.